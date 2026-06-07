MP CM Mohan Yadav participated in the India-LAC Trade and Investment Forum in Indore, highlighting global trade's role in employment and growth. He stressed MP's support for PM Modi's mission to make India a prosperous global economic power.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday participated in the India-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Trade and Investment Forum 2026 in Indore, emphasising the importance of global trade and investment in creating employment and driving economic growth.

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Speaking about employment and investment, Yadav said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, continuous efforts are being made to generate employment and build a robust investment framework through trade and commercial activities spanning the country and the globe, aiming to benefit poor women, youth, and farmers across all sectors."

He underlined Madhya Pradesh's role in supporting the Prime Minister's vision, adding, "At this juncture, through the 'India-Latin America and Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2026, we are playing a pivotal role in the Prime Minister's mission to transform India into a prosperous global economic power."

Potential for Collaboration

Yadav also noted the potential for collaboration in multiple sectors, stating, "This event stands as a prime example of the deepening relationship between India and the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean Discussions have also highlighted immense potential for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals (particularly healthcare services), engineering, information technology, energy, logistics, tourism, and skill development."

Upcoming BRICS Meeting

The CM pointed to upcoming international events in the state, saying, "A meeting of BRICS Agriculture Ministers is scheduled to take place in Indore on June 12-13. Given that our state possesses a unique agricultural ecosystem--and considering that the Union Agriculture Minister hails from Madhya Pradesh and the state is observing the 'Year of Agricultural Welfare'--this upcoming event will contribute to the state's development and help realise the Prime Minister's vision."