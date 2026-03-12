A 35-year-old nurse in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district died after she was allegedly set on fire during a dispute with her husband over car EMI payments. The victim, Chhanda Roy, worked at MJN Medical College and Hospital. Neighbours rushed her to hospital after she ran out of the house in flames, but doctors declared her dead.

A 35-year-old nurse in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district has died after she was allegedly set on fire during a dispute with her husband over car loan payments. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the couple’s rented house. The victim has been identified as Chhanda Roy. She worked in the maternity department at MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar, according to a report by India Today. Police said her husband, Ranjit Roy, also suffered burn injuries in the incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Victim rushed to hospital but declared dead

According to neighbours, a sudden commotion broke out in the locality when Chhanda ran out of the house while engulfed in flames. The shocking scene caused panic among residents. People living nearby quickly rushed to help her and took her to MJN Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead when she arrived at the hospital.

Police said the incident has left the neighbourhood shocked, as the couple had been living in the rented apartment for about three-and-a-half years.

Frequent arguments over car loan payments

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple had frequent quarrels over the payment of the Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) for a car. According to police sources, as quoted by India Today, the vehicle had been purchased so that Ranjit Roy could use it to earn a living in Siliguri as a driver. However, the loan repayment reportedly became a regular source of conflict between the husband and wife.

Police believe the latest argument over the EMI payments may have triggered the tragic incident.

Previous disputes had reached police station

Officials said that the couple’s arguments had earlier reached the women’s police station in the area. However, no formal complaint had been filed at that time. A police officer said that investigators are now examining all possible angles in the case.

“The incident appears to be the result of a serious domestic dispute. We are investigating whether there was any foul play,” the officer said.

Husband under treatment

Ranjit Roy, who also suffered burn injuries during the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Police said he is under observation and his statement will be recorded once doctors confirm that his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the body of Chhanda Roy has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The report is expected to help police determine the exact cause of death and whether the case involves murder or suicide.

Police also said that the couple has a daughter who studies at a boarding school in Darjeeling. Authorities are continuing their investigation to find out what exactly happened on the night of the incident.