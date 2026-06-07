Former AIADMK MLA Govindasamy and over 300 party members joined Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). They cited dissatisfaction with AIADMK leadership and stated that TVK follows the governance model of MGR and J. Jayalalithaa.

Ex-AIADMK MLA Cites MGR-Jaya Model for Joining TVK

Former AIADMK MLA Govindasamy, who joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday, said TVK follows the governance model of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu. "AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami was speaking about aligning with the DMK, which he described as the party's political opponent. I had repeatedly urged Palaniswami to safeguard the AIADMK, but claimed my appeals were ignored. I chose to join TVK as I believe the party, led by Vijay, is currently providing governance in the way of former Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu."

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Over 300 AIADMK Members Inducted into TVK

Over 300 members from AIADMK officially joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday at the party headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai, citing the inability to serve the public properly under AIADMK leadership. Among those who joined the ruling party were former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan, former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Natraj, former AIADMK Minister Anandan, former Paramakudi AIADMK MLA Sadhan Prabhakar, Tirupathur City Secretary DT Kumar. The induction took place in the presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister N Anand, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan, and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

'See MGR-Jaya Ideals in Vijay's Leadership'

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader Udumalai Radhakrishnan said that, along with him, senior leaders, including Trichy N R Sivapathi, Kadambur Raju, M C Sampath, Panneerselvam, Govindasamy, and Kolathur Krishnamoorthy, have joined the ruling TVK. Recalling the leadership of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he said AIADMK functionaries maintained strict discipline during her tenure and that her demise was a major setback for the party.

Radhakrishnan also stated that although they had remained in AIADMK for the past five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances. He said they see the ideals of M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa reflected in the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, adding that the respect and recognition they received in TVK motivated their decision to join the party.