A milk tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Kotputli, spilling thousands of litres of milk. As the milk spread across the road, crowds of people rushed to the scene to collect it in various containers, while the driver was injured.

A milk tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Rajasthan's Kotputli, spilling thousands of litres of milk onto the road and drawing crowds of people who rushed to collect it in buckets, bottles and other containers. The tanker lost control and toppled into a roadside drain near the Highway King Hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Milk started to spill out and spread across the highway as the car overturned.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dozens of people with buckets, pots, cans, and plastic bottles arrived at the scene shortly as word of the tragedy spread. As the milk continued to flow out of the overturned tanker, footage from the site showed individuals filling their containers with it. During the event, a considerable amount of milk was lost.

In the collision, the tanker driver was hurt. He was hauled out of the wrecked car by onlookers, who then sent him to a local hospital for medical attention.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Additionally, the collision caused traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway to be affected. For a while, there was a jam-like scenario due to the flood of individuals attempting to get the milk. Following an alarm, police and officials from the relevant department arrived at the scene. They controlled traffic while preparing to remove the overturned tanker from the roadside. The tanker was suspected to have lost control before toppling. Police are still examining the actual cause of the collision.