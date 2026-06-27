An Indian man shared a viral video of his grandfather's second skydiving adventure, this time from 18,000 feet in Australia. The grandfather displayed remarkable confidence and patriotism, shouting "Jai Hind" during the jump. The video has won hearts online, with social media users praising his fearless and youthful spirit.

An Indian man has won hearts online after sharing a video of his grandfather going skydiving in Australia. The man, identified as Ankit, posted the clip in which he is seen taking his grandfather for the adventure sport from a height of 18,000 feet. Ankit claims that his grandpa has already attempted skydiving. He disclosed that his grandpa had previously accomplished a 15,000-foot leap, but this time they chose to go even farther in Australia.

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In the video, Ankit is heard saying in Hindi, "So bhai, abhi hum apne babaji ko lekar aaye hain skydiving karwane ke liye Australia ke andar. Pichli baar bhai 15,000 feet se karwayi thi, abki baar bhai 18,000 feet se karwa rahe hain, woh bhi Australia ke andar." This translates to, "So, we have brought our grandfather for skydiving in Australia. Last time, he did it from 15,000 feet, and this time, we are making him do it from 18,000 feet, that too in Australia."

Before the jump, Ankit asks him, "Baba darta to nahin?" which means, "Grandfather, are you not scared?" His grandfather replies with full confidence, "Darta kaun hai main?" which translates to, "Who is scared? Me?"

Many social media users praised the grandfather for his fearless attitude and upbeat personality, and the moment soon became the centrepiece of the film. He can be heard yelling, "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Haryana!" during the jump. His enthusiasm and vigour enhanced the video's appeal.

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The video was shared with the caption, “Dada ji skydiving, 18,000 feet in Australia.”

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users have responded to the video in a number of ways, with many expressing admiration for the grandfather's bravery. A user commented, "This is the kind of confidence I want in life." Someone another said, "Dada ji has more courage than most youngsters."

"The way he said Jai Hind during the jump gave me goosebumps," stated a third commenter. Another person said, "Age is truly just a number when the heart is this young." A fifth user wrote, "This is so wholesome. What a beautiful memory for the family."