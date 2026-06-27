Uddhav Thackeray revived his '50 khokha' (50 crore) allegation against Eknath Shinde, questioning the current 'rate' for MPs. Addressing a press conference in Yavatmal, he called the rebel leaders a 'herd of traitors' and apologized to voters.

Thackeray Revives '50 Khokha' Jibe Against Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday revived his "50 khokha" (50 crore) allegation against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming the alleged rate of MLAs during the 2022 split was "50 crates" and questioning what the price of MPs would be now, while reflecting to the recent rebellion within the party. "50 khokhe" (50 crore) is a political slang term used in Maharashtra referring to alleged payments of Rs 50 crore reportedly offered to MLAs during the 2022 Shiv Sena split.

Addressing a press conference in Yavatmal, Thackeray also targeted rebel leaders, accusing them of betraying the trust of Shiv Sena workers and voters. "Shinde is sitting over there, having committed betrayal. Back then it was written on the bullocks -- '50 crores'. The going rate of MLAs was 50 crores -- so what must it be now?" Thackeray said.

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'Herd of Traitors': Thackeray Apologises to Supporters

Referring to the recent rebellion within the party, Thackeray apologised to supporters for recommending a leader who later defected. "At my suggestion, I gave you a scarecrow... you elected him, and for that I apologise. You elected him only on the face of the Shiv Sena chief and on my words. He betrayed us and blackened the trust you placed in him. There is a herd of traitors," he said.

'True Shivsainiks Are With Me'

Thanking party workers for attending the gathering despite the onset of the monsoon season, Thackeray likened their support to the rains that bring new life. "The monsoon season is beginning... all of you are farmers from rural areas. Thank you for leaving your fields and coming here. The love of the workers is my monsoon season. In the monsoon, trees get new shoots. First, we must deal with the traitors," he said.

Thackeray asserted that the "true Shivsainiks" continue to stand with him, while attacking the rebel MPs who recently switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Addressing party workers during his visit to Yavatmal, Thackeray said he felt "ashamed" that the rebel leaders had remained in the party for so long. "The true Shivsainiks are with me. As for the others, you are all witnessing their behaviour. I honestly feel ashamed that they managed to remain in our company for as long as they did," Thackeray said. (ANI)