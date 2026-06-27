Former Union Minister RCP Singh met JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar after four years, calling the meeting 'cordial.' Singh reaffirmed that Nitish Kumar is and will continue to be his leader, signalling a thaw after a long period of estrangement.

Former Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh on Saturday met former Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar in Patna after a gap of four years. He described the meeting as "very cordial".

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He reaffirmed his long-standing association with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, saying that Rajya Sabha MP has been, is, and will continue to be his leader.

'Felt very good... Nitish Kumar is my leader'

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, RCP Singh said, "I met Nitish Kumar after 4 years, and it felt very good... Nitish Kumar has been, is, and will continue to be my leader... I met him today after years, and he appeared completely healthy..."

He also spoke about Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, saying, "Nishant Kumar will do an excellent job... he has no vested interest, he has been entrusted with a major responsibility. His goal is simply to ensure that the people of Bihar receive better healthcare services, and he is working towards that..."

In a post on X, RCP Singh wrote, "Today, I met the former Chief Minister of Bihar, the National President of Janata Dal (United), and Rajya Sabha MP, our leader, the honourable Nitish Babu. I had a conversation with him. The meeting was very cordial." https://x.com/RCP_Singh/status/2070730496393584662?s=20

Political Background

RCP Singh, once a close aide of Nitish Kumar, has in recent years remained estranged from Nitish Kumar following political developments within the Janata Dal (United). Singh had earlier worked in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also served as the national president of the Janata Dal (United). In May 2025, Singh merged his party Aap Sabki Aawaz with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. (ANI)