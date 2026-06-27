Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress government of delaying local body elections to stop the BJP from taking control despite its majority, alleging rule changes, intimidation, and defying a Supreme Court directive.

BJP Accuses Congress of Stalling Local Body Elections

The Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress government of deliberately delaying the completion of the election process for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from assuming control despite securing a majority in several local bodies.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur alleged that the Sukhu government had made every effort to avoid holding the elections and that the BJP had to approach both the High Court and the Supreme Court to ensure the polls were conducted. "The Congress government did not want these elections to be held because it knew the results would not be in its favour. We were forced to approach the High Court and later the Supreme Court, which directed that the elections be completed by May 31," Thakur said.

He argued that the Supreme Court's directive implied that not only polling but the entire election process, including the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads, should have been completed within the stipulated period.

Thakur claimed the Congress government had repeatedly attempted to delay the elections by invoking the Disaster Management Act, modifying reservation rosters and amending election-related rules. He alleged that the government even removed the provision requiring elections for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to be held within seven days of the declaration of results, thereby allowing authorities to postpone the process indefinitely. "The government has changed the rules only to prolong the process. It now has the discretion to conduct these elections after one month, two months or even later, which defeats the very spirit of democracy," he alleged.

BJP Claims Decisive Mandate in Local Polls

Claiming that the BJP had received a decisive public mandate, Thakur said the party had secured clear majorities in 10 of the state's 12 Zila Parishads and had won a majority of chairperson elections already conducted in Panchayat Samitis. He also said that in the three Zila Parishads where chairperson elections had been held so far, the Congress was unable even to field candidates.

The former Chief Minister further cited the BJP's performance in recent Municipal Corporation elections, saying the party had won three of the four corporations that went to polls, including Dharamshala, Mandi and Solan, with comfortable majorities. "This is a clear message from the people. The Congress has been comprehensively rejected at the grassroots level, while the BJP has received overwhelming support," he said.

Thakur Alleges Intimidation and Misuse of Power

Thakur alleged that despite the BJP's numerical strength, election dates for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts were being announced only in local bodies where the Congress enjoyed a majority, while polls were being withheld in BJP-majority bodies. He accused the government of attempting to influence elected representatives through intimidation, including vigilance inquiries, alleged encroachment cases and transfers of relatives employed in government service.

"Our elected councillors and members are being threatened. False vigilance and encroachment cases are being initiated to pressurise them into changing sides," he alleged.

The BJP leader also accused district administrations of acting under political pressure and announced that the party was preparing a list of officials, including Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates, who, according to him, had delayed announcing election schedules despite repeated requests.

Cites Specific Irregularities, Vows Legal Action

"If the delay continues, the BJP will once again seek legal remedies. We will move the courts if necessary to protect the democratic mandate," he said.

Referring to an incident in Sujanpur Municipal Council in Hamirpur district, Thakur alleged that the SDM violated election rules by conducting the election through a show of hands instead of a secret ballot and challenged aggrieved members to approach the High Court. He also alleged irregularities in nomination procedures in Hamirpur and claimed that official records had been altered to disqualify BJP candidates.

Targets CM Sukhu, Draws West Bengal Parallel

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said the government should "respect the people's mandate" instead of attempting to manipulate post-election processes. "The Chief Minister has crossed all democratic limits. He should accept the verdict of the people instead of trying to overturn it through administrative means," he said.

Drawing a comparison with West Bengal, Thakur claimed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was displaying the same reluctance to accept an unfavourable mandate. Responding to a question, Thakur said the BJP was documenting the conduct of officials and would decide on appropriate legal and administrative action at the right time.

Comment on HRTC Employees' Agitation

Commenting on the HRTC employees' agitation and the imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), Thakur alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfil its promises to government employees and accused it of suppressing protests instead of addressing their grievances. (ANI)