The BJP held a protest in Shimla, accusing Himachal's Congress government of unconstitutionally influencing Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. BJP MP Harsh Mahajan alleged pressure on elected members and warned of a statewide agitation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh held a protest in Shimla against the Congress government here as they accused them of attempting to influence the election process for the posts of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

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'Highly unconstitutional step'

BJP MP Harsh Mahajan alleged that the ruling party was exerting pressure on elected representatives despite the BJP-backed candidates enjoying majority support. Speaking to reporters after a BJP protest, Mahajan termed the alleged interference by the state government as "highly unconstitutional" and said it undermined democratic institutions. "This is a very unconstitutional step and should not be done. The government is trying to ridicule elected members of the Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. Such interference in the democratic process is unacceptable," Mahajan said.

He alleged that the Congress government was attempting to influence independent and BJP-supported members to alter the outcome of the elections.

BJP threatens statewide agitation

Claiming that the BJP had the support of the majority in several local bodies, Mahajan warned that if the alleged pressure tactics continued, the party would launch a statewide agitation against the state government. "If they do not stop influencing the elected members, the BJP will intensify its protest and launch a major movement across the state," he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress government's actions reflected its desperation to retain control over local bodies despite lacking adequate support among elected representatives.