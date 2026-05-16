A viral CCTV video from Pune shows a heated clash after a minor accidental bump between a man and a woman in a residential lift area. The incident escalated quickly, sparking widespread debate and strong reactions on social media.

A video from Pune is going viral showing a heated altercation between a man and a woman after a minor accidental bump in a residential building. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked widespread debate on social media.

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What Happened in the Lift Area

According to the video, the man was exiting a lift while the woman was entering when they accidentally bumped into each other. The man immediately apologised, but the situation escalated when the woman reportedly slapped him instead of accepting the apology. The man questioned her reaction, after which she allegedly slapped him again, leading to a violent response.

Social Media Reaction Divided

The video quickly spread online, drawing strong and divided reactions. Some users believe the man was wrong for retaliating, while others argue he was provoked after repeatedly being slapped despite apologising. Many also expressed concern over the lack of calmness in handling such a minor situation.

Debate Over Behaviour and Anger

The incident has triggered a larger discussion about patience and behaviour in public spaces. While some call for strict action against the man, others feel the situation could have been avoided if either side had chosen to de-escalate. The video continues to circulate widely, keeping the debate alive online.

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