A viral video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi attentively listening to a man at a wedding reception. The man was identified as Mithilesh Desai, a farmer and entrepreneur from Maharashtra known as the "Jackfruit King of India." An agricultural engineer, Desai was seen showing the PM his work on his phone.

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attentively listening to a man at NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule’s wedding reception has sparked curiosity online. The man, identified as Maharashtra farmer and entrepreneur Mithilesh Desai, was seen approaching PM Modi and showing him something on his phone during the high-profile gathering in New Delhi on August 10.

Several videos from the reception went viral on social media. In the clips, PM Modi is seen seated on a sofa when Desai walks up, greets him and holds out his phone. Desai appears to explain something enthusiastically while the Prime Minister looks closely at the screen and listens to him. The unusual interaction prompted social media users to ask: who was the man speaking to PM Modi?

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

Desai is a farmer and entrepreneur from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and is popularly known as the “Jackfruit King of India.” His journey into agriculture was not entirely conventional. He grew up in a farming family and studied Agricultural Engineering at MPKV, Rahuri. He also spent time preparing for the UPSC examinations before deciding to return to farming as a full-time pursuit.

His agricultural background eventually led him to explore jackfruit cultivation, processing and commercialisation. Through Jackfruitking Agro Producer Company Limited, Desai has worked to promote jackfruit farming while also focusing on organic and sustainable agricultural practices. His plantations feature more than 86 jackfruit varieties from around the world.

Also Watch: Revati Sule’s Wedding Reception

His work extends beyond simply growing the fruit. Desai has explored ways to use jackfruit seeds, leaves, bark and other parts of the plant to create value-added products. He has also worked on food processing involving jackfruit, cashews, mangoes and other fruits and vegetables. Through a Farmer Producer Organisation, he has additionally worked with farmers to develop more organised markets and create additional earning opportunities.

The interaction took place at Revati Sule’s wedding reception at the Pawar family’s 6, Janpath residence in Delhi. Revati, Sharad Pawar’s granddaughter, married Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai in June. The reception was attended by several prominent political figures, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The viral moment has therefore drawn attention not only to PM Modi’s interaction with Desai but also to the farmer-entrepreneur’s unusual work in transforming jackfruit cultivation into a wider agricultural enterprise.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show At Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati's Sangeet, Dances To Koi Mil Gaya | Watch