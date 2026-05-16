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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Film Streams Early in Pakistan; Viral Video Sparks Buzz [WATCH]
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is creating buzz after its OTT release in Pakistan went viral online. Reports claim massive viewer traffic, while Indian fans await its JioHotstar premiere, making the film a trending topic on social media.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Creates Huge Buzz
Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2 is now ready for its OTT release after a massive theatrical run. The movie, which reportedly earned over ₹1800 crore worldwide, is set to stream on JioHotstar from June 5. Fans in India are eagerly waiting for its digital premiere.
Pakistan OTT Release Goes Viral
The film’s OTT release in Pakistan before India has created strong buzz on social media. Reports say it became available on Netflix Pakistan earlier, and heavy traffic even caused servers to crash due to massive demand from viewers.
OTT Version May Include Extra Scenes
According to reports, the OTT version of Dhurandhar 2 may include some “unseen” and “raw” scenes that were not shown in theatres. This has increased excitement among fans who are planning to watch it again on digital platforms.
India OTT Release Details
The film will start streaming in India on JioHotstar from June 5, with digital premiere expected on June 4 evening. The movie features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others, making it one of the most awaited OTT releases.
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