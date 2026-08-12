YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Kurnool on August 13 to meet with jailed Alur MLA Virupakshi. He also criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's handling of a postgraduate medical student's tragic death.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kurnool district on August 13.

YS Jagan will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 9:00 am and arrive at Orvakal Airport, Kurnool, at 11:00 am. From there, he will proceed to the District Jail at Panchalingala.

He will meet Alur MLA Virupakshi, who is currently lodged in jail after being arrested in an alleged illegal case, and extend his support and encouragement. After meeting the MLA and interacting with him, YS Jagan will return from Kurnool in the afternoon.

Jagan Slams Naidu Govt Over Student's Death

Earlier, Reddy criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's governance over the tragic death of a postgraduate medical student and alleged that the state police machinery showed severe negligence and political bias.

In an X post, YS Jagan highlighted the case of Dr Priyanka's death, a PG medical student in Rajamahendravaram. He alleged that the state government and police are failing to act according to the law, adding that the government is violating constitutional principles as it misuses power against the Opposition that questions its failures.

"The death of medical postgraduate student Dr. Priyanka in Rajahmundry has deeply shaken me. Her parents made many sacrifices and went through immense hardship to educate Priyanka and make her a doctor. They were also supporting her MD studies. It is extremely painful that those parents have now been denied the happiness of seeing their daughter become successful and serve many people as a doctor. At this difficult time, I pray that God gives the family strength and courage, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to them," he said.

"The way in which the government machinery and the police system failed in Dr. Priyanka's case has once again been exposed. On one side, we are seeing the government misuse power against the Opposition, against those who question it and against those who point out its failures, using the Red Book Constitution, taking the law into its own hands, violating constitutional principles and misusing authority without restraint. On the other side, when cases involving ordinary citizens come before them, the government and the police are failing miserably to act according to law. This is deeply unfortunate," he said. (ANI)