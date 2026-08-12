Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition will continue its stand demanding answers from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged use of force on students. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre over the police action.

Opposition demands answers from Amit Shah

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Opposition would continue its stand in Parliament and demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against student protesters. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "Nothing will happen tomorrow. We will continue to do what we have been doing till now."

Today, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states.

Call to send FCRA Bill to JPC

On the demand to send the FCRA Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Kharge said, "It should be sent."

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country and seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration of Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026 were notified on June 22 and are in force. Both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

Priyanka Gandhi launches blistering attack on Shah

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a blistering attack on Shah, questioning the government's accountability for the alleged use of excessive force, including lathis and pellet guns, against student protesters across the country.

Speaking to the media in the national capital, the Congress leader questioned who should be held responsible for the treatment meted out to the youth when they raise their voices for their future. "What do you think, who is responsible? When thousands of students gather and they have one demand, you shower lathis on them, you fire pellet guns at them, and in Bihar, you use AK-47s against them," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The remarks come amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah.