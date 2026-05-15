A doctor at a Uttar Pradesh hospital is being praised online after a viral video showed her performing CPR and emergency treatment to save a newborn baby who stopped breathing moments after birth in Saharanpur’s Nanauta Community Health Centre.

A video from a Community Health Centre in Nanauta, Saharanpur, is going viral for an inspiring reason. The clip shows a doctor saving a newborn baby’s life after the infant struggled to breathe immediately after birth. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh and has received widespread praise online.

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Baby Struggled To Breathe After Delivery

According to reports, Ayisha, a resident of Dadanpur, was admitted to the hospital last Monday after going into labour. While the delivery was successful, the medical team became concerned when the baby neither cried nor showed signs of breathing. Doctors quickly decided to provide artificial respiration to save the newborn’s life. A video of the tense moments was later shared on social media and soon went viral.

Doctor’s Efforts Bring Baby Back To Life

The viral clip shows Dr. Ruma giving the newborn mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while placing a white cloth over the baby’s face. When the infant still showed no response, she continued emergency efforts by pressing the baby’s chest and patting the back repeatedly. The video, reportedly recorded by hospital staff, captures the intense moments inside the delivery room. After several attempts, the baby finally started breathing and cried, bringing relief to everyone present.

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Social Media Praises Doctor’s Quick Action

Medical experts say the first few minutes after birth are extremely important because oxygen supply to the brain must begin immediately. Any delay could have become life-threatening for the newborn. Speaking to reports, Dr. Ruma said that referring the baby to another hospital could have wasted valuable time, so she immediately started treatment and continued until the baby responded.