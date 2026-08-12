Kerala opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan said the monsoon disaster, which has claimed 33 lives, is not over. He urged the government to provide long-term support, including jobs, housing, and debt relief, to the families of victims.

Keralam opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the monsoon disaster in the state was not over yet and called for continued government support for families who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods in the calamity.

Vijayan said 33 people have lost their lives in the disaster, while three people who went missing at sea are yet to be traced.

Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said he had visited the families of the people who remained missing at sea as well as the family of Rajesh, who died while taking part in rescue operations. He said the concerns raised by the affected families must be addressed and stressed that many of those who died were the primary breadwinners of their households.

"The issues raised by the families must be resolved. Those who died were the breadwinners of their families. There should not be a situation where these families are left without support," Vijayan said.

Call for long-term support

Vijayan called for long-term assistance to families that have been left financially vulnerable following the disaster. He said measures taken by the previous government in similar circumstances should be continued to ensure that affected families do not struggle after the immediate relief operations end.

He also called for permanent housing for people who have lost their homes in the disaster. "Houses should be built for those who do not have homes. Their debts should be cleared, and employment should be provided to one member of each family," he said.

'Provide job for rescuer's wife'

Vijayan specifically sought employment for Rajesh's wife, saying the family should receive continued support following his death during the rescue operation. "Employment should be provided to Rajesh's wife. The government should take responsibility for the education of the children," he said.

Rehabilitation must be the focus

His demands come as Keralam continues to deal with the impact of heavy monsoon conditions and related disasters. While rescue and relief operations have been undertaken in affected areas, Vijayan said the focus must now also remain on rehabilitation and helping families rebuild their lives.

He said the government should ensure that families who have lost their primary earners are not left without a source of income and that debt relief, housing and employment support are provided as part of the rehabilitation process.

Vijayan also assured the government of the Opposition's cooperation in relief and rehabilitation efforts. "The Opposition will extend its full support to relief and rehabilitation efforts," he said.

Vijayan's demands include housing for families without homes, clearance of debts, employment opportunities for at least one member of each affected family and educational support for children who have lost a parent or primary caregiver. (ANI)