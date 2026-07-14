Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others were convicted in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Police called it a 'high-profile' case solved through a thorough investigation by the Crime Branch.

Thorough Investigation Led to Conviction: Police

Describing the Ankit Sharma murder case as "one of the most high-profile" cases arising out of the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal on Monday said a thorough investigation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch led to the conviction and sentencing of five accused by a Delhi court.

Speaking to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal said the court sentenced Tahir Hussain, Javed, Anas, Nazim and Qasim after convicting them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 188, 153, 147, 148, 149, 365 and 302. "The investigation was conducted by the Crime Branch. This was one of the most high-profile cases related to the North-East Delhi riots and received extensive media attention. A thorough investigation by the Crime Branch paved the way for today's sentencing," Dhaliwal said.

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Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the Crime Branch investigated the case and arrested Tahir Hussain, then an AAP councillor, along with 10 of his associates, adding that the investigation had successfully led to the conviction. "Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, was killed during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The Crime Branch investigated the case and arrested Tahir Hussain, who was an Aam Aadmi Party councillor at the time, along with ten of his accomplices. The Crime Branch successfully brought the case to this stage, and today, a judgment was delivered by the court," Kumar told ANI.

He said Tahir Hussain had been found guilty of murder and kidnapping under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code and that Delhi Police would continue to pursue the matter to seek the maximum punishment for the convicts. "Tahir Hussain has also been found guilty of murder and kidnapping/abduction under Section 365. We will continue to pursue the matter in court to ensure they receive the maximum possible punishment. This has been a priority case for us throughout," he said.

Court Convicts Tahir Hussain, Four Others

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Tahir Hussain broke down in the court after hearing the judgement.

Ankit Sharma was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. His body was recovered from a drain. Former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others are accused in this case. An FIR was lodged in Dayal Pur police station on the Complaint filed by the father of Ankit Sharma.

Six Accused Acquitted

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh convicted Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kashim, Javed and Anas for rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences. They have been acquitted of criminal conspiracy. Tahir Hussain has been convicted of the offence of promoting enmity between two communities. The court has acquitted six accused persons, namely Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Feroz, Gulfam, Shoib Alam Alias Bobby, Muntajim alias Musa and Sameer, from all charges. (ANI)