The West Bengal government, led by CM Suvendu Adhikari, announced a hike in food allocations from Aug 1, 2026. Hospital diet costs will nearly double to ₹110, and PM POSHAN school meal costs will rise to ₹10 to improve nutrition quality.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a significant increase in food allocations for government hospitals and schools, aimed at improving nutrition and meal quality. Effective August 1, 2026, the daily diet cost for patients in government health centres will nearly double from ₹56.64 to ₹110, while the cooking cost under the PM POSHAN scheme for pre-primary and primary school students will rise from ₹6.78 to ₹10 per day, with the state government bearing the additional expenditure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Improving Nutrition and Meal Quality

"The Government of West Bengal has taken an extremely important, transformative, and people-oriented decision aimed at improving the nutrition and quality of food served in government health centers and schools," CM Suvendu Adhikari said on X.

"The daily 'diet' cost for patients undergoing treatment in government health centers has been increased from 56.64 Taka to 110.00 Taka. Starting from 1st August, 2026, patients in hospitals will receive improved quality balanced meals. Keeping in mind the health of our next generation, under the PM POSHAN scheme, the daily cooking cost for pre-primary and primary level students has been increased from 6.78 Taka to 10.00 Taka. The state government will bear this additional 3.22 Taka. This will also take effect from 1st August, 2026," he said.

Strengthening Healthcare and Child Nutrition

The Chief Minister said the decision comes after nearly nine years without a revision in food rates and is intended to strengthen healthcare and child nutrition across the state.

"The main goal of our government is to stand by ordinary and marginalized people and ensure high-quality opportunities, facilities, and services. Taking care of the health and nutrition of every citizen of the state is our priority. Due to the price rise of essential commodities, maintaining the quality of food in government services had become challenging. Notably, the food rates were last revised in 2017. Ending a long wait, after nearly 9 years, within just 2 months of assuming responsibility, our government has decided to take positive steps on this matter. Our government is always committed to the welfare of the people. Nutritious food will be effective in restoring patients' health, and in developing children's intellect and building good health," he said.

(ANI)