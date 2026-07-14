PIB Fact Check has dismissed as 'fake' a media report claiming that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directed ministries not to deploy OpenAI and Anthropic cybersecurity models, clarifying no such advisory was issued.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check on Monday dismissed as "fake" a media report claiming that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had directed government ministries not to deploy OpenAI and Anthropic cybersecurity models.

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PIB Fact Check clarified that MeitY had not issued any direction or advisory restricting ministries from using OpenAI or Anthropic. It also urged the public to rely only on official government websites and verified sources for authentic information.

PIB's Fact-Check Post

A news report published by @ThePrintIndia claims that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed ministries to hold off on deploying OpenAI and Anthropic cybersecurity models.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE. ✅ MeitY has not issued any… pic.twitter.com/MvGUKDixxy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 13, 2026

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check shared, "This claim is FAKE. MeitY has not issued any such direction or advisory prohibiting Ministries from using OpenAI or Anthropic. For authentic information, rely only on official government websites and verified sources."

(ANI)