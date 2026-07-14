Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha stated the 2020 Delhi riots probe was fair and impartial after a court convicted ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 4 others in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma, validating the investigation's efforts.

Probe Was Fair, Impartial, and Evidence-Based: Delhi Police Chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the investigation into the 2020 North-East Delhi riots was conducted with a focus on fairness, impartiality and evidence-based procedures. Speaking after a court verdict convicting former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others by a Delhi court in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, Golchha said the efforts of the investigating teams had been validated through judicial scrutiny.

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"During the Delhi riots, our primary responsibility was to maintain law and order and ensure a fair, impartial and evidence-based investigation. Every effort was made to collect credible evidence and bring those responsible before the law. With the court delivering its judgment, I feel satisfied that the hard work and professionalism of the investigating team have stood the test of judicial scrutiny," he said. The Delhi Police Chief reaffirmed the police's commitment to ensuring that all those responsible for crimes during the violence are brought to justice through due legal process. "We remain committed to bringing all those responsible for crimes committed during the 2020 riots to justice through the due process of law," he said.

Prosecution Seeks Maximum Punishment

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey on Monday said the prosecution would seek the maximum punishment for the five convicts in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, describing the crime as "gruesome" and asserting that there was sufficient evidence against the accused.

Speaking to ANI after the verdict, Pandey said former AAP councillor Mohammed Tahir Hussain was convicted under Sections 188, 153-A, 147, 148, 149, 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for promoting enmity between different religious groups, rioting, abduction and murder. He said four others--Nazim, Qasim, Javed and Anas--were also convicted in the case, while six accused were acquitted by the court.

"There is enough evidence against all these accused persons. The offence was gruesome. It involved the killing of an IB officer. The postmortem report recorded more than 50 injuries on his body. We will definitely argue that the convicted persons be punished to the maximum extent possible," Pandey said.

Court Convicts Tahir Hussain and Four Others

The prosecution maintained that the evidence presented during the trial established the role of the convicted accused in the murder of Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Tahir Hussain broke down in the court after hearing the judgement.

Ankit Sharma was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. His body was recovered from a drain. (ANI)