A viral post details how an MBA graduate left a ₹25 LPA job to become an Ola cab driver, facing societal criticism. Despite the initial backlash, he successfully built a business, now owning five cars and earning ₹1.5 lakh per month, proving an unconventional path can be a real upgrade.

Success does not always follow the path that society expects. A viral post by X user Shashi Sachan has highlighted how his brother chose an unconventional career route and eventually built a successful business. Sachan shared the story on X, writing, “My brother graduated from a Tier-2 college with an MBA. He received a job offer for Rs 25 LPA, but he was never really content.”

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His brother chose to leave the corporate sector even though he received a high-paying job offer after earning his MBA. "He made the decision to leave his employment one day. He started working as an OLA cab driver," Sachan stated. The move drew criticism from people around him. Recalling their reactions, he shared, "Society: 'Padhai barbaad kar di.' Relatives: 'Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya…'"

But as time went on, things changed. Sachan claims that his brother concentrated on expanding his company and went from operating a single taxi to owning many cars. "After three years... He currently makes about Rs 1.5L a month and has five cars on OLA," the post said.

Ending the post with a lesson from his brother's journey, Sachan wrote, "Sometimes, the path that looks like a downgrade… turns out to be the real upgrade."

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Social Media Reacts

Online users have taken notice of the post and praised the choice to put entrepreneurship and personal fulfilment ahead of a traditional corporate job.

"Once I realised I could make Rs 50K in 5 minutes trading instead of working 8 hours at a job I hated," one user wrote. I didn't turn around. Was it talent, luck, or simply making it through enough cycles to comprehend the game?

Another individual remarked, "In three years, his salary package would likely have increased to around Rs 30–35 lakh per annum."

A third user joked, "Oh. Show me your bank balance and ITR, brother. Do you earn even a single penny?"