Eggs were thrown and 'Chor-Chor' slogans were raised at Tirthankar Ghosh, son of former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, during his arrest in West Bengal. The arrest was made in connection with a post-poll violence case filed by a BJP leader.

Eggs were thrown and "Chor-Chor" slogans were raised at Tirthankar Ghosh, son of former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, while he was being taken to the Barrackpore Sub Divisional Court after his arrest by Khardah Police. Protesters raised slogans of "chor, chor" as police escorted him from the station, following his arrest in connection with multiple alleged offences.

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BJP Leader Welcomes Arrest, Alleges Post-Poll Violence

Meanwhile, BJP youth leader Joy Saha on Monday welcomed the arrest of Tirthankar Ghosh, son of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh, and claimed that the action was taken in connection with a post-poll violence case he had filed in 2026.

Speaking to reporters, Saha alleged that he had faced violence and false cases after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. "In 2021, there were bombings, and my house was demolished. I was even imprisoned based on false charges. I filed a case in 2026 regarding post-poll violence; the arrest was made today from that very case," he said.

Saha further demanded the arrest of former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, alleging that his name was linked to several murder cases. "We are now waiting for the time when his father, Nirmal Ghosh, will also be arrested. His name is linked to several murder cases. For now, the arrest has been made in just one case. A series of cases will follow; people are now coming forward. I have full faith that the police will ensure justice," he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that people in Panihati would not allow Tirthankar Ghosh to return to the area until he had served jail time. "The people of Panihati will not let him enter the area. No matter how much influence he wields, how much money he spends, or whom he speaks to, the people of Panihati will not allow him to return until he has served jail time," Saha said. (ANI)