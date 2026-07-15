A video of a Kashmiri resident confronting a tourist from Uttar Pradesh for riding his bike on a pavement has gone viral. The local man forced the biker to reverse and get off the footpath, an act that has garnered widespread praise on social media.

A Kashmiri resident challenged an Uttar Pradesh tourist for riding his bike on a pavement in a video that went popular on social media. The guy was forced to reverse his bike and leave the pavement by the local. Since then, the video has generated discussion on the internet, with many viewers praising the Kashmiri guy for standing up.

A person going by the handle @mubashirkashmirii posted the video on Instagram. A man on a bike is seen in the footage attempting to avoid traffic by riding on the sidewalk. But a native from Kashmir challenges him and forces him to leave the walkway. While confronting the biker, the Kashmiri local can be heard saying, "Chalo udhar, chalo udhar. UP number hai iska matlab yeh nahi ki aap footpath se aaoge. Footpath par mat chadna." ("Go that way, go that way. Just because your vehicle has a UP registration doesn't mean you can ride on the footpath. Don't drive on the footpath.")

The man on the bike with a UP number plate is then seen reversing and finally getting off the footpath. A text overlay on the video reads, "Road Rage – Kashmiri Vs (UP) Uttar Pradesh." The video was captioned, "So sad of people who ride on footpaths."

The video has since gone viral, garnering nearly 7 lakh views, over 42,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. As the video went viral, many internet users applauded the man for taking a stand.

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Overall, the video has garnered widespread attention online.