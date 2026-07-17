A viral video shows an elderly man repeatedly throwing banana peels onto railway tracks, despite being confronted and urged to use a nearby dustbin. His defiant act and sarcastic response have sparked widespread criticism online, highlighting ongoing issues with public hygiene and civic sense in India.

Hygiene, cleanliness in public areas, and civic sense are some of the problems that still exist in India. Another example that brought attention to the issue of littering in the nation has appeared online amid the expanding conversations about this. This time, an elderly man was criticised online for carelessly tossing banana peels into railroad lines.

The elderly guy was seen standing on a platform next to an AC coach of a stalled train in the video that Jamesdon posted on Instagram. He was observed eating a single banana and carelessly discarding the peel beneath the train, oblivious to the dustbins located only a short distance away. He was even addressed by the individual who was taping the event and urged him to stop littering. Instead, he advised the old guy to use the trash can. He remarked, "Ye chilka nahi daalte yahan pe (You should not throw the peel here)." The elderly guy was observed shrugging his hand and concentrating on eating a second banana rather than acknowledging the instruction.

As the man continued to urge the elderly man to not throw the peel onto the tracks, he, however, appeared unmoved by the request. Moments later, he was done eating a second banana and preparing to throw it onto the track again, which led the other man to intervene once more.

After throwing the peel into a dustbin, the elderly man was seen walking forward, when the man asked him, “Bharat ke ho ki bahar ke ho (Are you from India or somewhere else?" The old man sarcastically told him, “Bahar ka hun (I am from abroad)."

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Internet Furious

Since then, the video has gone popular on social media. Many people have expressed dissatisfaction over the occurrence, claiming that although elders should teach youngsters such things, in this instance it was the other way around.

One user wrote, “I have seen many old uncles (more than 65 years old) they don’t care about cleanliness. They use polythene everywhere. When they are told not do this their reaction like who cares. The reason is they have already lived their lives. It is the present generation to do these things."

“This is most Indians. Even the educated and so called rich live in the own bubbles. They don’t care if trash is all around them," another user said.

An individual quipped. “the audacity of doing it AND having that energy about it is what gets me. like sir you’re supposed to be setting the example."