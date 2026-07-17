Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma confirms the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, will be implemented soon. He stated the bill is in its final procedural stage and is a stringent measure to curb forced religious conversions causing social discord.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has announced that the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, will be implemented in the state once all procedural formalities related to the legislation are completed.

Implementation Process Outlined

Speaking to reporters, Sharma stated that the bill has been passed by the state assembly, after which its implementation involves two key steps: publication in the official gazette, followed by the notification of the rules and guidelines. He noted that the first step is complete, while the second stage is currently underway and will be finalised as quickly as possible to enforce the law. "The Act has already been passed. There are two stages involved: its publication in the gazette and the subsequent publication of the rules and notifications. The process of passing and publishing the Act in the gazette is complete. Only one step remains, after which the actual implementation will begin. While I cannot specify the exact number of days, it will be done quickly," Sharma said.

Stringent Law to Tackle Social Discord

Highlighting the stringent nature of the bill, Sharma stressed that the legislation was introduced to address the issue of forced religious conversions in the state, which he claimed had sparked social conflict. "The law is stringent. It was introduced because, while Maoism failed to incite class conflict in society, the issue of religious conversion has indeed sparked social discord. If someone converts voluntarily, it is their constitutional right and is entirely permissible. However, if an objection or complaint is raised regarding a conversion, a thorough investigation will be conducted," he added.

CM Highlights Bill's Significance

Earlier in March this year, the Chhattisgarh Assembly passed the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, which Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had described as a significant milestone for preserving the state's cultural identity and social balance. According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Sai stated that incidents of religious conversions through inducement, pressure, or misinformation targeting vulnerable sections had been disrupting social harmony. He emphasised that the new law would effectively curb such practices to restore trust in society.

The Chief Minister further stated that any process of religious conversion will now have to be lawful and transparent, requiring prior intimation to the authorised district officer, followed by a public notice and scrutiny within a fixed timeframe to ensure conversions take place without coercion. He added that while the state's previous anti-conversion law was less effective in preventing such activities, the new provisions include stricter penal measures to enable robust action against offenders. (ANI)