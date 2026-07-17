Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Tripura CM Manik Saha participated in Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in their respective states, praying for prosperity. The festival, known as Kang in Manipur, was also celebrated with traditional fervour.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attends Rath Yatra in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra festivities on Thursday in Dokra village, highlighting the historical significance of the tradition, which has been observed in the locality since 1937. Speaking to reporters, CM Sai mentioned that he has been attending the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Dokra since childhood. He added that he prayed to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra for the prosperity of the state's people. "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh on this auspicious occasion. The Rath Yatra has been organised here in Dokra village for many years, likely since 1937. Over the last two years, the ancient temple here--which is a smaller replica of the Puri temple--has undergone renovation. We have been attending this Rath Yatra since our childhood. May this grand festival continue to be organised in Dokra in the future. Today, we performed the ritual worship of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra, praying for the peace and prosperity of Chhattisgarh," the Chief Minister said.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Joins Celebrations

Meanwhile, in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the traditional Rath Yatra festival in Agartala, joining thousands of devotees in one of the state's largest religious and cultural celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Saha noted that there is immense enthusiasm for the Rath Yatra across Tripura, adding that the festival brings people together in celebration. "There is great enthusiasm for the Rath Yatra among the people across Tripura. Lord Jagannath is among the people today, and everyone is filled with joy. He is here to bless everyone. I prayed to God that everyone should live and work in harmony for the development of both the state and the country," CM Saha told ANI.

Manipur Celebrates Kang Festival

In Imphal, the annual Kang festival, Manipur's version of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, was celebrated with fervour, drawing a large number of devotees who gathered to witness and assist in pulling the massive wooden chariot. The celebrations commenced with deep spiritual enthusiasm as hundreds of devotees pulled elaborately decorated chariots bearing the sacred idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra through the streets of Imphal and across the valley. Along the procession route, devotees offered fruits, flowers, and sweets while performing prayers at various designated halts. (ANI)