The Indian Army and the Youth Club of Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh, held a marathon and motivational talk to mark World Youth Skills Day 2026. The event aimed to empower youth through fitness, education, and skill development for nation-building.

To commemorate World Youth Skills Day 2026, Spearhead Division of Spearcorps, in association with the Youth Club of Menchuka, organised a Marathon and an interactive motivational programme for the youth and students of Menchuka.

According to the PRO Defence, the initiative reflected the shared commitment of the Indian Army and the local community towards empowering youth through fitness, education and skill development.

Enthusiastic Participation in Menchuka Marathon

On Thursday, the marathon saw enthusiastic participation from nearly 200 boys, girls, and residents, alongside Indian Army personnel. The event was graced by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Menchuka, Smt Tana Yaho, Army officers and two distinguished sporting personalities from Arunachal Pradesh who served as Race Ambassadors, Jyoti Mane, the first athlete from the State to win a medal at the National Games, and Tajum Dere, the first cyclist from Arunachal Pradesh to qualify for the National Games 2025. Their presence inspired the participants to pursue excellence through discipline, perseverance, and dedication.

Prizes and Recognition

Cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 were awarded to the winners securing the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in both the boys' and girls' categories, recognising sporting excellence and encouraging greater participation in athletics.

Focus on Skill Development and Empowerment

Following the marathon, an interactive motivational lecture focused on the importance of skill development, vocational training, innovation and lifelong learning. Participants were encouraged to identify their strengths, acquire practical skills and explore emerging career opportunities while also being familiarised with Government initiatives promoting employability, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Military-Civil Synergy for Nation-Building

The PRO Defence said the event exemplified the spirit of military-civil synergy and Seema Jan Kalyan by bringing together the Indian Army, civil administration, Youth Club and local community on a common platform. By combining sports with awareness on skill development, the initiative inspired the youth of this frontier region to lead healthy lives, develop future-ready skills and contribute meaningfully towards nation-building and the vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)