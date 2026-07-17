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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Cloudy Skies, IMD Predicts Temperature Drop in Coming Days
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR witnessed a rainy start on Friday, bringing a brief change in weather conditions. While humid heat is likely to continue for now, the IMD has forecast more rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures
Rainy Start Brings Temporary Relief from Heat
The day began with rainfall across several parts of Delhi-NCR, leading to cloudy skies and slightly improved weather conditions. According to the IMD, a new western disturbance developing over northwest India is expected to influence Delhi's weather from July 19 onward.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Humidity levels ranged between 44 percent and 69 percent, making conditions uncomfortable despite occasional showers.
Weather Conditions Over the Last 24 Hours
The IMD reported a rise of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures at some locations during the last 24 hours, while maximum temperatures remained largely unchanged. Across Delhi, minimum temperatures ranged between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, whereas maximum temperatures stayed between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius.
Westerly winds blew at speeds of around 20 to 25 kmph, with occasional gusts reaching similar speeds, contributing to changing weather conditions across the capital.
IMD Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather Ahead
The weather department expects cloudy skies to continue throughout Friday, with light rain and thunderstorms likely in isolated areas during the afternoon and evening. Daytime wind speeds may increase to 20-30 kmph, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius.
According to the forecast, there is unlikely to be any major change in daytime temperatures over the next two days. However, from the third day onward, Delhi could witness a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. Until then, hot and humid conditions may continue in parts of the city, although scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to provide intermittent relief.
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