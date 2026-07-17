The day began with rainfall across several parts of Delhi-NCR, leading to cloudy skies and slightly improved weather conditions. According to the IMD, a new western disturbance developing over northwest India is expected to influence Delhi's weather from July 19 onward.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Humidity levels ranged between 44 percent and 69 percent, making conditions uncomfortable despite occasional showers.