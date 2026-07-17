Opposition leaders will meet on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session, to form a joint strategy. The Congress plans to strongly oppose several bills, including the Delimitation Bill, FCRA amendments, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill.

Leaders of Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will meet on July 20 (Monday), the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to chalk out a joint strategy for the session.

The Opposition is expected to formulate its strategy on the Centre's legislative agenda as well as issues it plans to raise during the session, which is scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13.

Congress Outlines Opposition Strategy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the party would strongly oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill if it were reintroduced during the Monsoon Session, alleging that the Centre was attempting to secure support for a measure that had earlier failed to obtain the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh also said the Congress would oppose several other legislations likely to be introduced during the session, including the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, and proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. The Congress leader further said the party had also discussed the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election (ONOE), which is expected by August 10, and reiterated that the Opposition would raise issues such as the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, NEET-UG and other examination paper leaks, the alleged E20 fuel scam and India's foreign policy during the session.

Centre's Legislative Agenda

Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to table several key Bills during the session, including the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions. The proposed legislation provides for the cessation of an organisation's FCRA certificate upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal and establishes a designated authority to supervise, manage and dispose of foreign contributions and related assets. The Bill has emerged as a politically sensitive issue ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, with the Opposition raising concerns over its potential impact on NGOs and organisations receiving foreign funding.

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill

Another key legislation likely to be taken up is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, formerly known as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill. The Bill proposes to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with a single higher education regulator. The proposed law has drawn criticism over provisions that make the proposed commission bound by policy directions issued by the Central government. However, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has maintained that the provision does not alter the existing legal framework. The Bill was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) comprising 21 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The Bill will be brought in an environment where Dharmendra Pradhan has faced significant criticism over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Other Key Bills

The government is also expected to introduce the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026. (ANI)