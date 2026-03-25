A student at a Bhopal technical institution allegedly found a lizard in his meal, but the mess staff dismissed it as capsicum. In a shocking turn, a cook ate the object to prove his point, sparking student protests over poor food quality and hygiene in the hostel mess.

A disturbing story has emerged from the dormitory mess of a well-known technical institution in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, when a student allegedly found a lizard in his mixed veggie plate. When he mentioned the matter, the mess staff ignored it, claiming it was only a bit of capsicum. The situation took a bizarre turn when the cook ate it in front of stunned students, fuelling outrage and raising fresh questions about food safety in campus messes.

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According to reports, the student discovered the suspicious object while eating dal, roti, and mixed veggies. Noticing strange elements in the meal, he pointed out what he assumed to be lizard and alerted the hostel personnel.

However, the staff flatly denied the claim, saying, 'It's simply capsicum, how can you say otherwise?' In an unexpected turn of events, a cook took up the item in front of the students, placed it in his mouth, chewed it, and again claimed that it was definitely a bell pepper, seeking to demonstrate his point.

The incident, which purportedly occurred on March 22, was captured by stunned students and extensively posted on social media. Within hours, the video had millions of views, prompting considerable debate and concern about food safety at school institutions.

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Following the event, students organised an instant protest, expressing severe worries about the quality of food given at the hostel mess. They said that insects, dirt, and even lizards had been discovered in meals on several occasions.

Several students said that they had been complaining about poor cleanliness and inadequate food quality for months, but the university management had taken no action. The protesting students submitted a memorandum to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, demanding the immediate removal of the mess contractor, a thorough investigation into the mess operations, and compensation for affected students.