The weather department has forecast intense pre-monsoon activity across Bengaluru and nearby districts over the next 24 to 48 hours. Several parts of the city are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Some areas may also experience hailstorms during the afternoon or evening hours.

Districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mandya and Chamarajanagar are likely to witness heavy rain along with lightning and gusty winds. After May 27, rainfall activity is expected to continue in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru districts as well.