India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen the country’s preparedness against Ebola disease. The new guidelines focus on passenger screening, in-flight monitoring and emergency response measures for international travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries.

The advisory was issued on May 22 and applies to airlines carrying passengers from countries such as Congo and Uganda, where Ebola concerns have been reported.

The move comes as Indian authorities step up surveillance at airports to prevent any possible spread of the deadly virus through international travel. So far, no Ebola case has been reported in India.