The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala is likely to experience widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds till May 29. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph in several regions.

Yellow alerts have been issued for multiple districts as rain activity is expected to intensify mainly over central and southern Kerala.

Yellow Alert Districts:

May 26, 2026:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam

May 27, 2026:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours is expected in these districts.

Light rain is also likely over parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam during the next few hours.

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