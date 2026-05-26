The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave alert for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai in the Konkan region. Temperatures are expected to rise further in these areas over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha is likely to experience the harshest weather conditions. Red heatwave alerts have been predicted for Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha districts, where temperatures may reach dangerously high levels. Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours.

Apart from the heat alerts, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg may witness changing weather conditions with chances of light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas.