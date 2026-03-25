A viral Instagram video shows a bride in her full wedding attire applying for jobs from her phone on her wedding day. The clip, captioned "Hustle mode: Never OFF," captures her focus on her career amidst the wedding festivities. This relatable moment highlights how young people often balance major personal events with professional obligations.

In today's fast-paced world, personal milestones and professional obligations sometimes cross, and one such instance has lately gained traction on social media. A video of a bride searching for a job while wearing in her traditional bridal gown on her wedding day has sparked interest among Instagram users. This video was uploaded to the joint account of a couple named Sanchi and Shivam. In the video, the bride can be seen sitting inside a vehicle, clothed in a conventional bridal gown, and sending out job applications via email from her smartphone.

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This short clip reveals how the bride found time despite the hustle and bustle of her wedding day to focus on job applications. Despite her bridal gown, she seems composed and focused on her phone as she sends the emails.

The text displayed on the video highlights this moment, reading: "Applying for jobs even on my wedding day. Priorities straight."

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The caption shared with the post reads: "Dulhan mode: ON; Hustle mode: Never OFF."

Social Media Reactions

The video has subsequently received feedback from viewers, who found the situation hilarious and shockingly relevant. Many readers replied with laughter, remarking that they could picture themselves doing something similar.

One person said, "This is so funny," in response to the unexpected image of a bride focused on work on her wedding day. Another responded, "This is so me," implying that the scenario was personally related.

A third person commented, "Hahaha it is hilarious," while another wrote, “This is quite relatable to me.” Although the video is brief and straightforward, viewers have liked the combination of comedy and drive captured in the moment.

This basic yet light-hearted film provides a relevant example for many young people who routinely balance big personal milestones with professional commitments.