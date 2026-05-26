India is facing a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices, with multiple hikes in recent weeks. This surge is driven by escalating global crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and a weakening rupee. Consequently, petrol has surpassed Rs 100 per litre in several major cities, straining household budgets and transport costs.

India is witnessing another sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices as state-run oil marketing companies continue to revise fuel rates amid escalating global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The latest hike has pushed petrol prices beyond the Rs 100-per-litre mark in several major cities, increasing pressure on household budgets, transport costs, and inflation.

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According to recent reports, petrol prices were increased by nearly Rs 2.61 per litre while diesel prices saw a jump of around Rs 2.71 per litre. This marks the fourth fuel price hike in less than two weeks, resulting in a cumulative increase of nearly Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 per litre across India.

The sharp rise in fuel prices is largely linked to volatility in international crude oil markets, especially due to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Analysts say the weakening rupee and rising import costs have also forced oil marketing companies to pass on the burden to consumers.

Cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru continue to remain among the costliest places for fuel in the country. Petrol prices in Mumbai have reportedly crossed Rs 111 per litre, while diesel prices are nearing Rs 100 per litre in several metros.

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Industry experts warn that continued fuel price hikes could trigger broader inflationary pressure, impacting transportation, logistics, food delivery, agriculture, and everyday household expenses. Opposition parties have also criticised the repeated hikes, calling them a major burden on common citizens.

Oil companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 AM based on global crude oil benchmarks, freight charges, currency exchange rates, and local taxes.

Latest Petrol and Diesel Prices In Major Cities

City Petrol Price (Approx.) Diesel Price (Approx.) Delhi Rs 102.12/litre Rs 95.20/litre Mumbai Rs 111.21/litre Rs 97.83/litre Chennai Rs 107.77/litre Rs 99.66/litre Kolkata Rs 113.51/litre Rs 99.82/litre Bengaluru Rs 110.89/litre Rs 98.80/litre Hyderabad Rs 115.73/litre Rs 103.82/litre

Fuel prices are indicative and may vary slightly depending on local taxes and dealer margins.

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