    Bengaluru: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on bus, video goes viral

    A chaotic scene unfolded on a BMTC bus in Bengaluru after two women passengers got into an ugly fight.  The video captured how two women commuters engaged in fight as other passengers remained mute spectators. The video is widely circulated on social media.

    Viral video 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus watch gcw
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    A shocking and chaotic incident was recently recorded on a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in Bengaluru.  The viral video shows two female passengers getting into a heated argument that escalates into a violent assault. The two passengers created a theatrical scene close to the Rajajinagar Police Station bus stop on a typical bus ride from Majestic to Peenya.

    The exact date of the event is still unknown as of right now, but the video depicts a distressing scenario in which the women are seen thrashing around with slippers. The dispute worsened in spite of other passengers' attempts to diffuse the situation. Social media users swiftly began sharing the strange encounter.

    According to reports, the fight started on the Bengaluru BMTC bus when one of the ladies opened a sliding window, inconveniencing the other. When the two ladies began striking one other and removed their slippers, the altercation became more intense. Bus users got involved and pushed the driver to request that they get off the public transportation. The disorderly situation eventually came to an end when the conductor instructed the two women to leave.

    A user on X posted a video of women slip-shoeing one other on a transport in Bengaluru. Two female passengers on a moving BMTC bus got into a heated verbal disagreement about sliding the window glass, and it became physical when they began shoving slippers at each other.

    Since the Karnataka government launched the Shakti initiative, which permits women to travel on ordinary state-run buses for free, the number of female passengers on the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has increased. There are reports that the frequency of bus journeys has also risen by the BMTC. Although this program has been effective in getting more women to take public transportation, it has not been without its share of difficulties.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
    Revealed: Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tired of Cong delay, AAP declares it will contest on all seats in Punjab, Chandigarh

    Veteran journalist reveals his son backs Modi; Unbelievable reaction to PM's third term win estimate (WATCH)

    Three Indians lose lives in Canada's Toronto, questions raised over safety after fatal nightmare

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Blue Benarasi; attends event in the city

    Revealed: Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped, Here's what you can expect from this smartphone

    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

