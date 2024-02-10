Bengaluru: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on bus, video goes viral

A chaotic scene unfolded on a BMTC bus in Bengaluru after two women passengers got into an ugly fight. The video captured how two women commuters engaged in fight as other passengers remained mute spectators. The video is widely circulated on social media.

The exact date of the event is still unknown as of right now, but the video depicts a distressing scenario in which the women are seen thrashing around with slippers. Social media users swiftly began sharing the strange encounter.

According to reports, the fight started on the Bengaluru BMTC bus when one of the ladies opened a sliding window, inconveniencing the other. When the two ladies began striking one other and removed their slippers, the altercation became more intense. Bus users got involved and pushed the driver to request that they get off the public transportation. The disorderly situation eventually came to an end when the conductor instructed the two women to leave.

Since the Karnataka government launched the Shakti initiative, which permits women to travel on ordinary state-run buses for free, the number of female passengers on the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has increased. There are reports that the frequency of bus journeys has also risen by the BMTC. Although this program has been effective in getting more women to take public transportation, it has not been without its share of difficulties.