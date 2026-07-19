A 13-year-old boy, Amitabh Gupta, from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, boldly confronted the District Magistrate during a public hearing regarding a family property dispute. Facing financial hardship, the Class 8 student demanded immediate action to unlock a portion of his home so it could be rented to fund his and his sister's education.

A 13-year-old kid boldly confronted District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh during a normal public grievance hearing in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, seeking urgent action over a family property issue and challenging the administration's reaction. This led to a violent encounter. Amitabh Gupta, a Class 8 student, showed up by himself at the Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas in the district with a request to have a lock removed from a portion of his family's jointly owned home.

When the DM enquired whether he had come alone, the youngster boldly replied that his mother works from home to support the family, his father had a mental disorder, and his repeated complaints had not been successful. He suggested renting out the locked part of the property to help pay for his and his sister's schooling.

The child frequently stopped authorities, demanding that they make sure the lock was removed rather than just promising action, which made the conversation more heated. When a police inspector assured him the matter would be resolved, Amitabh replied, "Don't say you will do it, do it quickly."

When the DM suggested that the child concentrate on his academics, the conversation took even another dramatic turn. In response, Amitabh said that money was needed for school and asked how his family could pay for books and other costs when his mother only made around Rs 3,000 a month. He also accused local officials of disobeying directives and said that past concerns had gone unanswered.

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The DM assured the youngster that his complaint would be looked at, advised him to refrain from making hurtful comments, and reminded him that education should be his top goal. He gave the local police inspector instructions to visit the location in person and investigate the conflict.