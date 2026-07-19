HM Amit Shah reviewed the J&K flood situation with LG Sinha and CM Abdullah, assuring central aid. Heavy rains caused flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch, prompting rescue operations. Authorities have issued warnings as rivers remain high.

Amit Shah Reviews Flood Situation, Assures Central Aid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday engaged in a high-level discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the flood situation triggered by incessant rains. Following reports of flash floods in Rajouri district, Amit Shah reached out to the administration of the Union Territory to coordinate regarding the emergency relief and response measures. Shah, in a post on X, ensured all possible help from the Central Government for the safety and security of the affected people. He wrote, "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah spoke with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah regarding the situation caused by heavy rainfall and assured them of all possible assistance from the Central Government."

Rescue Operations Underway in Rajouri

On Sunday, emergency responders successfully pulled a couple of individuals safely from Rajouri's Muradpur area after they became trapped by rapidly rising water levels triggered by persistent heavy rainfall. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma stated, "Two persons were safely rescued from the river at Muradpur, Rajouri, after they became stranded due to the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall." Rescue teams acted promptly and brought both individuals to safety.

Meanwhile, the district administration has urged the public to avoid visiting rivers, streams, and other flood-prone areas, as water levels remain dangerously high following continuous rainfall, DC Abhishek Sharma added. Addressing the ongoing public safety concerns, he said that Authorities have appealed to residents to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel until the weather and flood situation improve.

Jammu Police, NDRF Rescue Youths from Tawi River

Follwing the incident, the state administration launched a high-stakes rescue operation after the local youths were left stranded in the middle of the Tawi River due to a sudden and dangerous rise in water levels. Acting swiftly, Jammu Police and NDRF launched a rescue operation to safely evacuate the stranded youths.

CM Abdullah Monitors Situation, Vows Support

Meanwhile, on Sunday, as the flood situation continues to unfold in Jammu's Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a high-level review to oversee the emergency response following intense flash floods and heavy rainfall across Rajouri and its nearby areas. Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, wrote, "Since first light this morning, I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold, the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives."

Addressing the government's commitment to those impacted, Jammu & Kashmir CM further wrote, "The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods."

Widespread Damage in Poonch and Rajouri

Intense rainfall has resulted in severe flooding across Poonch and Rajouri, where rising waters from the Dharhali River devastated local infrastructure and public transport facilities at the Bela bus stand.

The state administration has informed that since Saturday, continuous heavy rainfall has triggered multiple cloudbursts and flash floods in the Poonch River, washing away several structures along the riverbank. The authorities are monitoring the situation and have claimed that no loss of life has been reported so far. (ANI)