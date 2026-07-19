A neighbourhood dispute over a domestic water bore motor in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, turned violent after a woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted on a public road. Following the incident, which went viral on social media, police have registered a case and arrested the main suspects.

A neighbourhood dispute over a domestic water bore motor allegedly turned violent in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district after a woman was stripped and assaulted on a public road, police said. Krishnababu Colony was the scene of the incident. Videos that have gone popular on social media claim that a long-standing argument about a home bore motor was the cause of the brawl. When a group of individuals reportedly targeted a woman from the opposite side during the altercation, the dispute allegedly got out of hand.

Videos of the alleged physical abuse and forced stripping of the woman on the road went viral, causing a great deal of indignation.

The accused reportedly entered the woman’s house forcibly, dragged her outside, and stripped and assaulted her inpublic. The woman later approached the Nagarampalem police station and filed a complaint, based on which police registered a case under multiple provisions of BNS.

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In relation to the event, police have filed a complaint against many people. CCTV footage that has been making the rounds on social media is being utilised as crucial evidence in the investigation, according to officials.

According to authorities, the main suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

To find and capture everyone involved, a thorough investigation is under progress. According to police, individuals who assaulted the woman and reportedly offended her modesty will face legal repercussions.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the incident “completely unacceptable” and directed officials to take immediate and stringent action against the accused. He also warned that no person would be shielded because of political connections or affiliations.