The Indian Air Force will join the biennial Exercise Pitch Black 2026 in Australia from July 20 to August 7. The IAF contingent, operating Rafale fighters, C-17s, and IL-78s, aims to enhance interoperability in multinational air combat operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin its participation in Exercise Pitch Black 2026 at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin on Monday. Scheduled from July 20 to August 7, the biennial exercise is the RAAF's premier multinational air combat exercise, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement.

About Exercise Pitch Black

The exercise derives its name from its emphasis on night flying over the vast, sparsely populated regions of northern Australia. Now in its 45th year, this edition will feature one of the largest contingents of participating air forces, bringing together military personnel for complex large force employment missions and multinational air combat operations.

IAF Contingent and Aircraft

The IAF contingent comprises pilots, engineers, technicians, controllers and other subject matter experts. It will operate the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft, supported by the C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft and the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft in combat support roles.

Objectives of the Exercise

According to the MoD, the exercise will provide participating forces an opportunity to enhance interoperability, strengthen force integration and exchange operational best practices in a realistic multinational environment.

Exercise Pitch Black 26 provides an excellent opportunity to validate expeditionary air operations over extended distances, enhance multinational interoperability and strengthen professional partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise will enable participating air forces to operate in a realistic and challenging multinational environment, fostering greater operational synergy and mutual understanding.

IAF's Previous Participation

The IAF has previously participated in the 2018, 2022 and 2024 editions of the exercise, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and regional security. (ANI)