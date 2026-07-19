BSP chief Mayawati urged the ruling party and Opposition for a smooth Monsoon Session, calling for serious discussions on national issues like inflation, unemployment, and women's safety, instead of disruptions and chaos.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday called for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon Session, scheduled to be held on Monday (July 20), urging both the ruling party and the Opposition to rise above political differences and address pressing issues concerning the country.

In a post on X ahead of the Monsoon Session, Mayawati said the nation was watching whether Parliament would witness meaningful discussions or once again be disrupted by repeated adjournments and chaos. She said issues such as inflation, poverty, unemployment, women's safety, paper leaks in competitive examinations and other matters affecting the common people should be discussed seriously and resolved.

Mayawati lists 'burning issues' for discussion

"Now that the Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to commence tomorrow, on July 20, once again the concern of the nation and the common people is whether this session too will fall prey to disruptions, adjournments, and chaos, or if there will be a serious effort to calm the charged, outraged, and agitated atmosphere arising from the country's burning issues--such as rampant inflation, poverty, unemployment, women's insecurity, paper leaks in crucial exams, and the like--and to provide satisfactory resolutions for them," said Mayawati.

The BSP chief also referred to the alleged theft and mismanagement of offerings at the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple, saying the controversy had sparked widespread public outrage and was likely to become a major issue during the Monsoon Session. "Incidentally, especially the widespread public outrage over the theft, tampering, and embezzlement of offerings at the Ayodhya Sri Ram Temple has shaken Uttar Pradesh and the entire country to its core, and people are demanding accountability from those who politicise religion for electoral gains, holding them in the dock for breaking hearts, with echoes resounding from the streets to the courts, and this issue is sure to heat up in Parliament as well, on which people's eyes are sharply fixed," the BSP chief said.

She further said several other issues, including the post-election situation in West Bengal, deaths of pregnant women in Rajasthan, increasing incidents affecting women's safety, alleged irregularities in the distribution of electoral freebies, corruption in government schemes, police encounters, demolition of long-settled colonies and economic challenges arising from global conflicts, required serious attention in Parliament.

'Effective Parliament necessary for good governance'

Mayawati urged the ruling party and the Opposition to set aside political hostility and work together to find solutions to issues affecting the nation and its people. Stressing the need for constructive parliamentary proceedings, she said the Monsoon Session should be conducted peacefully and in accordance with democratic traditions, without disruptions or bitterness.

She also said all institutions should work to ensure that the hardships faced by people due to the country's social, political and economic challenges do not increase further. Calling for Parliament to be sensitive towards the country's pressing issues, Mayawati said an effective and people-centric Parliament was essential for good governance. "At the same time, all institutions must make such efforts in this regard that the burden of life and the daily troubles/difficulties of Indians tormented by the country's harsh social, political, and economic conditions do not increase further. In this sequence, it is essential for Parliament to be fully serious and sensitive on these burning national issues, and if this begins right from the current Monsoon Session, it would certainly be much better. For people-centric good governance, an effective Parliament is necessary. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat," said Mayawati. (ANI)