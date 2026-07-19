During a rainy ride in Bilaspur, biker Saurabh Bhargava helped a woman whose scooter was stranded in floodwater with her foot trapped. He calmed her, freed her foot, and moved the scooter to safety, with a video of the compassionate act later going viral on Instagram.

A routine motorcycle ride through the rain-soaked streets of Bilaspur turned into a touching example of compassion after a local biker stopped to help a woman whose scooter had become stranded in floodwater. Saurabh Bhargava, an Instagram user who frequently posts footage from his rides throughout the city, recounted the incident. His most recent video has received a lot of praise since it shows how even a simple act of kindness can have a big impact amid challenging weather.

Bhargava saw a distressed-looking lady standing next to her scooter while travelling on a highly flooded route. He paused to enquire whether she needed help since he was curious about the circumstances. The woman explained that her foot had become trapped, leaving her unable to move the scooter or free herself. With rainwater covering much of the road, navigating the area had become even more challenging.

Bhargava calmed the woman and urged her to maintain her composure rather than hurrying. He asked her to relocate to a safer area after gently removing the item that had caught her foot. He pulled the scooter away from the flooded portion of the road and parked it securely next to the wayside after making sure she was not in immediate danger. He made sure she was okay and checked to see whether she had any injuries before departing.

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Viewers were impressed by his calm and courteous demeanour, and several commended him for managing the situation without inciting fear.

Bhargava utilised the occasion to promote compassion and community assistance amid emergencies by posting the video on Instagram. He said, "Please help others as much as you can," beside the video. Thousands of viewers found resonance in the message, which served as a helpful reminder that even little actions may make a big difference.

The video quickly received positive reactions from social media users. Many commented on the woman's visible relief after receiving help, while others applauded Bhargava for stopping instead of simply riding past.