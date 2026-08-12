BJP president Nitin Nabin hit out at the Congress and INDIA bloc, accusing them of avoiding discussions on people's issues and undermining democracy during the Monsoon Session of Parliament by repeatedly creating disruptions and chaos.

The BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of avoiding discussions on issues concerning the people and undermining democratic values during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Opposition Accused of Avoiding Debate

In a post on X, the BJP president said Parliament is the "sacred temple of democracy" where people's issues should be discussed, but alleged that the Congress repeatedly shifted its demands and avoided meaningful debate during the session.

The party alleged that the Opposition initially demanded a discussion on youth-related issues but later backed out when the government expressed its readiness to hold a discussion.

"The government was ready for discussion on every topic, but the opposition kept running away from the people's issues. Why, after all, was the opposition fleeing from Debate, Discussion, and Dialogue?" Nabin said.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi's Conduct

He also criticised the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs, alleging that repeated disruptions affected the functioning of Parliament and deprived MPs of opportunities to participate in discussions.

The party said the disruptions were particularly unfortunate for new MPs attending their first parliamentary session.

"By merely creating chaos, the opposition has presented an utterly shameful picture of our democracy before these new parliamentarians," it said, adding that Question Hour was also affected due to the disruptions.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJP said the position of Leader of Opposition carries "the highest constitutional dignity" and accused him of lowering the decorum of the House through his language and conduct.

'Feared Amit Shah's Rebuttal'

Nabin further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the INDIA bloc were avoiding discussions because they feared that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in Parliament would counter their allegations.

"The truth is that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and the INDIA alliance were fleeing from discussions because they knew that when the Honourable Home Minister speaks in Parliament, all the lies of Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance would be shattered," the party said.

Nabin also claimed that the Opposition repeatedly changed the subject throughout the session and avoided debates on issues raised by the government.

"Out of this very fear, the opposition kept changing topics throughout the session and running away from discussions," the party alleged.

Disruptions Mar Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which started on July 20, faced near-constant disruption, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experiencing multiple adjournments almost daily. MPs raised loud slogans in the chambers during Question Hour and Zero Hour. Opposition leaders waved signs and banners inside the house despite warnings from the presiding officers. They disrupted regular legislative work to demand immediate discussions and accountability on issues like the NEET paper leak, student agitation ,and alleged Ram temple donation irregularities. (ANI)