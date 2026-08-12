BSES has urged Delhiites to fly kites responsibly and avoid metal-coated manjha during Independence Day celebrations. The discom highlighted the risks of power disruption, damage to electrical equipment, and severe injuries or even electrocution.

The Dangers of Unsafe Kite Flying The tripping of a single 33/66 kV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents, while the tripping of a single 11 kV line can affect over 2,500 residents. Several kite-flying-related trippings are reported every year. In anticipation of Independence Day, BSES has placed its Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to respond swiftly to any contingency, BSES added.The threat extends far beyond power disruptions. Reckless kite flying, particularly with metal-coated manjha, can cause severe injuries or even electrocution. Residents must never touch or attempt to retrieve a kite or manjha entangled in an overhead power line.BSES also appealed to parents and elders to counsel children against entering prohibited or barricaded areas around electrical installations to retrieve kites. Life is far more precious than any kite. "Helping children understand these dangers can prevent electrocution as well as major power disruptions." Awareness Campaign and Emergency Contacts BSES has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign on the dangers of flying kites near electrical installations. The campaign includes social media posts, interactions with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and consumer newsletters highlighting the risks associated with metal-coated manjha.In case of an emergency or power disruption, consumers can reach BSES through the following channels For the BRPL channel, the toll-free number is 19123, while for BYPL -- 19122. Users can also register a complaint on the BRPL Power App and BYPL Connect app. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BSES on Wednesday urged Delhiites to celebrate responsibly and fly kites safely as the nation gears up for the Independence Day celebrations. The discom said that every year, several instances of power disruption and damage to electrical equipment are reported due to metal-coated manjha.The anticipated increase in kite-flying activity during the Independence Day celebrations could lead to more such incidents. "It must be noted that disrupting the power supply and causing damage to electrical equipment are offences punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act," BSES said.A BSES spokesperson said, "Kite flying is a cherished Independence Day tradition, but safety must come first. We urge residents to fly kites only in open areas, away from overhead power lines and other electrical installations, and to avoid using metal-coated manjha. These simple precautions will help ensure safe and joyful celebrations for everyone."The tripping of a single 33/66 kV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents, while the tripping of a single 11 kV line can affect over 2,500 residents. Several kite-flying-related trippings are reported every year. In anticipation of Independence Day, BSES has placed its Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to respond swiftly to any contingency, BSES added.The threat extends far beyond power disruptions. Reckless kite flying, particularly with metal-coated manjha, can cause severe injuries or even electrocution. Residents must never touch or attempt to retrieve a kite or manjha entangled in an overhead power line.BSES also appealed to parents and elders to counsel children against entering prohibited or barricaded areas around electrical installations to retrieve kites. Life is far more precious than any kite. "Helping children understand these dangers can prevent electrocution as well as major power disruptions."BSES has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign on the dangers of flying kites near electrical installations. The campaign includes social media posts, interactions with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and consumer newsletters highlighting the risks associated with metal-coated manjha.In case of an emergency or power disruption, consumers can reach BSES through the following channels For the BRPL channel, the toll-free number is 19123, while for BYPL -- 19122. Users can also register a complaint on the BRPL Power App and BYPL Connect app. (ANI)