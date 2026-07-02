The Delhi government has announced a permanent winter pollution action plan that will automatically come into effect every year from November 1 to February 28. The new framework is aimed at tackling the capital's severe winter air pollution with a fixed set of rules instead of issuing fresh orders every year.

Officials say the move will make pollution control more organised and predictable. Residents, businesses and government departments will know the restrictions well in advance and can prepare before the pollution season begins.

The plan includes work-from-home arrangements, stricter vehicle checks, construction curbs, higher parking charges and compulsory anti-smog systems for large buildings.