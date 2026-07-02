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WFH, Higher Parking Fees: What Is Delhi's New Permanent Winter Pollution Plan and How Will It Affect You?
Delhi has introduced a permanent winter pollution plan that will apply from November 1 to February 28 every year. Framework includes no fuel for vehicles without valid PUC certificate, 50% WFH and higher parking charges amid other measures.
Delhi introduces fixed winter pollution rules
The Delhi government has announced a permanent winter pollution action plan that will automatically come into effect every year from November 1 to February 28. The new framework is aimed at tackling the capital's severe winter air pollution with a fixed set of rules instead of issuing fresh orders every year.
Officials say the move will make pollution control more organised and predictable. Residents, businesses and government departments will know the restrictions well in advance and can prepare before the pollution season begins.
The plan includes work-from-home arrangements, stricter vehicle checks, construction curbs, higher parking charges and compulsory anti-smog systems for large buildings.
Why has Delhi introduced a permanent plan?
Delhi experiences some of the worst air quality in the country during winter. Weather conditions, vehicle emissions, dust, construction activity, biomass burning and pollution from neighbouring regions often combine to push pollution levels to dangerous levels.
According to the Delhi government, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) during the past three winter seasons remained between 312 and 342, while peak pollution levels reached 461 to 494, placing the air in the "severe" category on many days.
The government believes a permanent action plan will remove uncertainty and ensure pollution-control measures begin on time every year.
No fuel without a valid PUC certificate
One of the biggest changes under the new policy is that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to buy petrol, diesel, CNG or LPG in Delhi.
This rule will remain in force throughout the year rather than only during winter.
Authorities will verify compliance using physical certificates as well as digital vehicle records. Petrol pumps, CNG stations, LPG outlets, transport authorities and oil companies will all be involved in enforcing the rule.
The government hopes this will encourage vehicle owners to keep their emission certificates updated and reduce pollution from poorly maintained vehicles.
Work from home during peak winter
To reduce traffic and vehicle emissions, only 50 per cent of employees in Delhi government offices and private establishments will be allowed to attend workplaces at any one time between November 1 and January 31.
The remaining employees will work from home. The government has also introduced staggered office timings to reduce rush-hour congestion.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Private employers have also been encouraged to promote carpooling, ride-sharing and the use of public transport wherever possible.
However, healthcare, emergency services, public transport, electricity, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and pollution-control agencies will remain exempt because of the essential nature of their work.
Construction activity to face strict limits
Dust from construction sites is considered one of the major contributors to Delhi's pollution.
Under the new framework, demolition work and open construction activities that generate dust will be banned every year from November 1 to January 31.
Only essential public infrastructure projects will be allowed to continue.
Even then, contractors must follow strict dust-control measures. Finishing work such as plumbing, electrical installation and interior work may continue if pollution-control rules are followed.
The government has also prohibited open dumping or storage of construction and demolition waste outside project sites.
Even stricter rules during the worst pollution period
The government has identified the period between December 10 and January 20 as the most pollution-sensitive part of winter.
During this time, only government projects considered essential for public services or emergencies will be permitted.
Vehicles carrying construction materials, including sand, bricks, cement, gravel and debris, will not be allowed to enter Delhi during this period.
Parking will become more expensive
To discourage the use of private vehicles, parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will be doubled during the winter season.
The increased charges will apply from November 1 to February 28.
However, parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will remain exempt to encourage more people to travel by Metro instead of using private vehicles.
Large buildings must install anti-smog systems
The government has also made anti-smog equipment compulsory for large commercial buildings.
Shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, institutional buildings and commercial complexes with a built-up area of more than 3,000 square metres and a height of G+5 or above must install anti-smog guns or mist systems before August 15.
Construction sites covering more than 1,000 square metres must also use dust-suppression systems.
Action against open burning
The new framework also fixes responsibility for incidents of open burning of waste, leaves and biomass.
Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), housing societies, contractors, government institutions and private organisations may all face action if open burning takes place in areas under their control.
To strengthen enforcement, authorities will use drone surveillance, especially during night hours, to identify violations.
Delhi's winter pollution plan Linked with Delhi's cleaner transport plans
The pollution plan comes shortly after the Delhi Cabinet approved a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.
Under the policy, electric cars priced up to ₹30 lakh will not have to pay road tax or registration charges. From January 1, 2027, only electric autorickshaws will be registered in the capital.
The government has also announced that registrations of new petrol and CNG-powered two-wheelers will gradually end from April 1, 2028, encouraging a shift towards electric vehicles.
What the government says
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the permanent winter pollution framework has been prepared after studying several years of pollution data.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the new system would replace uncertainty caused by changing restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to him, residents and businesses will now know the rules well before winter begins, allowing better planning and smoother implementation.
By bringing together GRAP provisions, Supreme Court directions and Commission for Air Quality Management guidelines into one framework, the Delhi government hopes to create a long-term strategy to tackle the capital's annual winter pollution challenge.
(With inputs from agencies)
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