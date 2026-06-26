Chhattisgarh's industrial growth gets a boost with a new Textile Park in Nava Raipur. Tamil Nadu's Swift Textiles is investing Rs 235 crore in a garment unit, creating 4,650 jobs and producing exports for European and American markets.

As India moves towards becoming a global manufacturing hub, Chhattisgarh is redefining its industrial identity. The groundbreaking of the first garment manufacturing unit at the upcoming Textile Park in Nava Raipur marks a significant step in this transformation.

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Tamil Nadu-based Swift Textiles Pvt Ltd is investing Rs 235 crore to establish a state-of-the-art garment manufacturing facility in the park. The company will produce knit garments and children's wear for export to European and American markets. The project is expected to generate around 4,650 direct jobs, making it one of the largest employment-generating textile investments in the state.

A Strategic Push for Employment

The significance of this investment goes far beyond the establishment of a new factory. It is part of Chhattisgarh's broader industrial strategy of promoting labour-intensive industries that create large-scale employment opportunities for local youth, particularly those from tribal and rural regions. If skill development initiatives are aligned with industry requirements, thousands of young people from Bastar, Surguja and other tribal districts could benefit from quality jobs in the modern manufacturing sector.

Globally, the textile and garment industry is among the largest employment generators, especially for women and young workers. Recognising this potential, the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 has identified textiles and ready-made garments as thrust sectors. The policy also provides employment-linked incentives to encourage industries that generate large-scale local employment.

World-Class Infrastructure at Nava Raipur

Spread across 81 acres, the Nava Raipur Textile Park is being developed with world-class industrial infrastructure. It will feature internal roads, reliable power supply, water distribution systems, substations, common facility centres, effluent treatment plants, solid waste management systems and robust logistics infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for both domestic and international investors.

Expanding Investment and a Vision for a Textile Cluster

In addition to Swift Textiles, Punit Creations and Drishti Designs LLP have also been allotted land in the park. Together, these three companies are expected to invest around Rs 445 crore, creating more than 11,000 jobs. The project is expected to lay the foundation for a major textile manufacturing cluster in Central India.

Chhattisgarh's Broader Economic Transformation

Over the past 18 months, Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore across sectors, including data centres, IT, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, electronics and textiles. This growing investor confidence reflects the state's transition from a resource-based economy to one driven by value addition, exports and advanced manufacturing.

Fusing Industrial Growth with Social Inclusion

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the Textile Park is its potential to combine industrial growth with social inclusion. By equipping young people from tribal regions with industry-relevant skills and connecting them with modern manufacturing opportunities, the project can create sustainable livelihoods within the state. (ANI)

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