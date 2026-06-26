A 94-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has renounced her US citizenship and appealed for the restoration of her Indian citizenship. Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma says her final wish is to spend the rest of her life in her motherland as an Indian citizen.

In a heartfelt decision driven by her deep attachment to her homeland, a 94-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has renounced her United States citizenship to spend the rest of her life as an Indian citizen. Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma, who became a US citizen more than two decades ago, has appealed to the authorities to restore her Indian citizenship, saying it is her final wish to spend her remaining years in the country where she was born.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gives Up US Citizenship to Return Home

Mahalakshmamma, a native of Chinthagumpala village in Chinaganjam mandal of Bapatla district, moved to the United States after the death of her husband. She joined her son, Buchaiah Choudhary, who was then working as an oncologist in Petersburg, Virginia.

She acquired US citizenship in 2000 and lived in the United States for nearly 18 years. However, she returned to India in 2018 after her son relocated to Andhra Pradesh to work at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri.

Appeals for Restoration of Indian Citizenship

A video showing Mahalakshmamma meeting district officials to seek the restoration of her Indian citizenship has gone viral on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Accompanied by her son, she met Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali and requested that her application for Indian citizenship be processed at the earliest. She informed the officials that she had already renounced her American citizenship and now wished to regain her Indian nationality.

The 94-year-old said her only wish is to spend the remainder of her life in her motherland as an Indian citizen.

Collector Assures Due Process

During her interaction with officials, Mahalakshmamma assured them that she would abide by the laws of India and uphold the Constitution once her citizenship is restored. She urged the administration to grant her the necessary legal approval to spend her final years in her birthplace.

Responding to her request, District Collector J. Venkata Murali assured her that the application would be processed in accordance with the prescribed procedure. He explained that the district administration would complete the necessary verification and forward its findings to the state government. The recommendation would then be sent to the Central Government for a final decision on her citizenship application.