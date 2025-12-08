Santosh G Patole, a Pune-based employee battling cancer, began a peaceful hunger strike after being terminated from his job of 21 years. His LinkedIn post gained wide attention, with people urging him to prioritise his health and seek legal help.

A LinkedIn post by a Pune-based professional has sparked wide concern and debate after he announced that he had begun a peaceful hunger strike, claiming he was terminated from his job while fighting cancer. His message, shared on December 8, quickly spread across the platform, drawing hundreds of comments urging him to focus on his health and seek legal help.

Hunger strike announced after job termination

Santosh G Patole, who describes himself on LinkedIn as an “FMP, WCBDA Facilities Administration and Analytics Professional,” shared that he had started “Day 1 of my hunger strike” outside the Commerzone main gate. He said he had served the company for 21 years and never imagined losing his job during his cancer treatment.

In his post, Santosh wrote that he was choosing 'dignity over silence' and would stand peacefully from 8am onwards, asking only for justice and fair treatment. He said he had informed authorities and arranged medical supervision before starting the strike. He also stressed that he was not blocking anyone and only wanted to stand for the truth.

Strong reactions from LinkedIn users

His post drew wide attention, with many people commenting on the situation. One comment advised him to avoid taking physical risks during illness and instead seek legal support. The user wrote that courts are available for justice, adding that loyalty does not always protect employees in the corporate world. The comment ended with emotional advice, saying, 'Jaan hain to Jahan hain. Bachenge to aur bhi ladenge'.

Another user wrote a heartfelt message praising Santosh’s courage. The comment said his stand was 'deeply moving' and reminded organisations that humanity must remain at the core of their culture. The user wished him strength and a fair resolution.

One person raised practical questions, asking whether a hunger strike was the right step given Santosh’s health. They asked what his termination letter stated and suggested speaking to the company's HR team or exploring legal options if he disagreed with the reason for his dismissal.

Another user wrote that many employees are in similar situations and said companies often ignore the struggles of workers. The comment encouraged Santosh to stay strong and fight for his dignity, saying it takes “guts and very strong willpower.”

Situation continues to spark discussion

The post has stirred debate about employee rights, the pressures faced during illness, and the support systems available in Indian workplaces. Many people said they were shocked that someone battling cancer had to start a hunger strike to be heard. Others urged Santosh to protect his health first and choose safer ways to pursue justice.

As of now, Santosh continues to receive support from LinkedIn users, who are hoping for a safe and fair outcome.