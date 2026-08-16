Delhi-NCR is likely to experience intermittent rainfall over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the national capital.

The weather remained humid despite rainfall in several parts of Delhi on Saturday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at around 34.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, August 16. The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent showers continuing over the coming week.

The department has also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activity across parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region. Residents can expect periods of light rain during the morning and afternoon, followed by very light to moderate showers in the evening and at night.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.