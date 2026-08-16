Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms for Next 7 Days
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to remain under a spell of rain and thunderstorms over the coming week, with the IMD forecasting intermittent showers, cloudy skies and strong winds across the capital and adjoining areas
Rain and thunderstorms likely across Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR is likely to experience intermittent rainfall over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the national capital.
The weather remained humid despite rainfall in several parts of Delhi on Saturday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at around 34.8 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, August 16. The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent showers continuing over the coming week.
The department has also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activity across parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region. Residents can expect periods of light rain during the morning and afternoon, followed by very light to moderate showers in the evening and at night.
The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.
Strong winds expected in Delhi today
Along with rain, Delhi is likely to experience fairly strong winds on Sunday. According to the IMD forecast, southwesterly winds may blow at around 15-20 kmph during the day and increase to 20-25 kmph or more towards the evening.
The combination of cloudy skies, rainfall and strong winds could bring some relief from the prevailing humid conditions. However, high humidity levels may continue to make the weather uncomfortable between spells of rain.
On Saturday, Pusa recorded the highest rainfall in Delhi at 15 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Palam and Mayur Vihar received 8 mm each, while Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 5.8 mm.
Delhi temperature and humidity update
Delhi's minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, around 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was approximately 34.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 degrees above the seasonal average.
During the previous 24 hours, several parts of the capital witnessed light to very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. While there was little change in the minimum temperature, the maximum temperature increased by around 3-4 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature across Delhi ranged between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius.
Humidity also remained high, with the maximum relative humidity touching 97 percent and the minimum recorded at 44 percent. Despite the rainfall, the combination of high humidity and warm temperatures meant that residents continued to experience muggy conditions.
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